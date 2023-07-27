‘Speed monitored by aircraft’ signs taken down after WSAZ inquiry

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It seems like monitoring speed from the sky is a message from the past, since the signs along I-64 in the Barboursville area of Cabell County were removed after WSAZ started asking questions about the signs to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

The signs read “Speed Monitored by Aircraft.”

On Wednesday, WSAZ started asking questions to local and state agencies to find out more about these signs and how speeders are affected.

We reached out to the Barboursville Police Chief and West Virginia State Police to see if they play a role in this type of speed monitoring.

Both say they haven’t heard anything about it.

Since the signs sit on a state road, we emailed a spokesperson with the West Virginia Division of Highways to see if they can answer questions about the signs.

Some questions include:

-What type of aircraft is monitoring speed?

-Can someone be clocked for speeding through this method? If so, how are they cited? Will an officer pull them over or will a ticket be handled electronically?

-Is this a permanent method or a trial-run?

After multiple attempts to reach the spokesperson, no answers were given.

Later that same day, we drove past the exact spot where those signs once were and they were removed with only leftover parts left behind.

So, WSAZ reached back out to the same DOH spokesperson with an updated list of questions about why these speed monitoring signs were removed after we started reaching out with questions to inform drivers.

Some of the questions include:

- Why were these signs taken down?

- Was there ever any aircraft monitoring speed along this stretch of I-64 in Cabell County?

- Did crews only install these signs to deter drivers from speeding?

- Are there any plans to put these signs back up?

The DOH spokesperson still did not reply.

