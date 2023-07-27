String of “Alert Days” ahead

(WSAZ) - Already from the start of the day, temperatures displayed an unusual warmth with many locations beginning the day near 80°.

If this holds, it would be about as warm as it gets with a ‘minimum’ temperature.

In this situation, the air would be literally dripping with humidity, just waiting for a storm to make use of it. Meanwhile, even a modicum of sunshine would mean temperatures are going to be in the 90s, as we’ll cross that line around lunchtime.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for just about everyone this afternoon, because the “Heat Index” (a measurement that depicts humidity enhancing the air temperature) will be at or above 100° for a number of hours.

These are the kinds of days we always implore folks to partake in some extra hydration, to limit the amount of time outdoors, and to seek air conditioning for yourself (and your pets). Check in on neighbors and the elderly, as heat exhaustion will result from overexertion.

As that sunshine steams up the afternoon, storms will appear to ‘pop’ from a previously dormant-looking environment.

As the temperatures rise, more and more energy gets loaded into the air. Like dry kindling placed near a flame, it’s only a matter of time when ignition occurs.

All this is to say that we’ll be watching for some towering downpours to form and cause brief disruption wherever they travel (generally southeastward).

Once the sun sets, the loss of heating will start to fade the storms, but it’s going to be too warm to see these things end completely.

Eventually, we get to the start of Friday, and we start it back up again. A lot of reasons to be extra careful out there.

Friday continues this pattern, but edging more over toward the sunshine and heat.

Look for high temperatures to be in the 95°-100° range, with only those storms being able to offer relief.

Be careful what you wish for though, because that ‘relief’ would be a strong or potentially even severe thunderstorm. Saturday will be racing in that exact same direction, but we’ll be tracking an even more concerted effort at those thunderstorms by way of an approaching front that will finally change the pattern and cool us down a bit.

The severe weather risk will be at its peak in our region during this transition Saturday, but essentially any of these three days can see a strong thunderstorm overhead. All three days will have an oppressive heat to deal with.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for just about everyone this afternoon. (WSAZ)

Once this front goes through, cooler weather eases its way in, as clouds and leftover showers help keep Sunday in the 80s. Monday and Tuesday of next week become our best, as high pressure and clear blue skies keep the sun shining but also manage to keep the temperatures in the lower and middle 80s in the afternoon.

Track the thunder pattern here.

