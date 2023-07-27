WHO says artificial sweetener could be cancerous

(WSAZ) - A buzz word in health headlines lately -- Aspartame.

It’s an artificial sweetener you usually find in diet sodas and low-calorie drinks.

The World Health Organization is saying aspartame could possibly be linked to cancer. “It’s 200 times sweeter than sugar. You get to use a small amount and get the same sweetened taste.”

Dr. Megan Bartrum of Valley Health follows guidance from the World Health Organization to help treat her patients.

“The World Health Organization came out with a statement a couple of weeks ago saying that aspartame could possibly have a link to cancer,” said Bartrum.

Hearing words like cancer and carcinogens can make you want to throw anything with aspartame out. Bartrum advises, before you throw all of the Diet Coke away, take a deeper dive into the research.

“They cited there was limited evidence, but that it could still possibly cause cancer,” said Bartrum. “With just the limited evidence, they didn’t change their recommendations as far as intake of aspartame you can have. They’re saying low amounts are still ok.”

Per the guidance of the World Health Organization, an adult weighing 150 pounds can have around 2800 milligrams of aspartame per day.

“What that accounts to, if you just intake diet soda, you could have somewhere between 9 and 14 cans of soda a day and still be in that daily intake amount,” said Bartrum.

Bartrum recognizes even a potential risk for cancer can be unsettling, but the data comes back to what we’re told - everything in moderation.

“People love their diet coke, their coke zero, their diet snapple and they think, this could potentially cause me cancer and it really scares you,” said Bartrum. “When you read the research and look at the recommendations, low amounts are fine.”

You may not have to toss out that afternoon pick me up after all.

Aspartame isn’t just in diet drinks, it can be in low-calorie snacks like protein bars too.

