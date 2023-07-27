Woman arrested for threatening to shoot AEP workers

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman is facing charges on Thursday after West Virginia State Police says she threatened to shoot AEP workers.

West Virginia State Police reports it responded to Left Fork Millers Fork Road after receiving a call from AEP workers saying a woman was threatening to shoot them and shots could be heard coming from her trailer.

When they arrived, Rhonda Cyrus originally refused to come out of the trailer, but later came to the door unarmed.

Cyrus was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and obstruction, according to troopers.

Troopers recovered a pistol under a couch cushion in the home and four spent rounds were found in the revolver.

A gunshot residue collection kit was performed, officials say.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Skeletal remains found in burned-out car identified
Skeletal remains found in burned-out car identified
Person dies after falling into Kanawha River in Marmet
Person dies after falling into Kanawha River
Shooting sends one to the hospital in Huntington
Shooting sends one to the hospital
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John...
Senate GOP leader McConnell briefly leaves news conference after freezing up midsentence

Latest News

Supreme Court allows construction to resume on the Mountain Valley Pipeline
Supreme Court allows construction to resume on Mountain Valley Pipeline
A Heat Advisory is in effect for just about everyone this afternoon.
String of “Alert Days” ahead
(Source: WDTV)
West Virginia state troopers sued over Maryland man’s roadside death
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, July 27th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast