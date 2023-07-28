Crews work to restore broken power poles after late-night storm

Generic lightning strike
Generic lightning strike(Source: Pixabay)
By Alex Jackson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A concentrated string of storms left thousands without power and crews left to clean up a mess Friday morning in part of Kanawha County.

A portion of Fairlawn Avenue near Institute was temporarily shut down as a power pole, brought down by storms, dangled overhead.

Appalachian Power workers arrived on scene and assessed hazards to the public.

“Where the pole is broke, I mean you got serious line of fire hazards,” line mechanic Blake Wentz said.

AEP workers say Cross Lanes and Institute were two of the most impacted communities from Thursday’s storms.

AEP workers say they keep those impacted by storms in mind.

“We absolutely do think about those people who don’t have power, we try to get it on as quickly and safely as we possibly can,” Wentz said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting sends one to the hospital in Huntington
Shooting sends man to the hospital
Person dies after falling into Kanawha River in Marmet
Person dies after falling into Kanawha River
Cyrus was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and obstruction, according to troopers.
Woman arrested for threatening to shoot AEP workers
Speed monitoring signs taken down along I-64 in Cabell County
‘Speed monitored by aircraft’ signs taken down after WSAZ inquiry
WSAZ Investigates | Conflict of Interest
WSAZ Investigates | Conflict of Interest

Latest News

Upcoming events at Foundry Theater
Upcoming events at Foundry Theater
Storms down trees, damage buildings
Storms down trees, damage buildings
Power outages reported Friday evening
Back-to-school series with Lesya Feinstein
Back-to-school series with Lesya Feinstein