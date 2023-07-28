Crews work to restore broken power poles after late-night storm

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A concentrated string of storms left thousands without power and crews left to clean up a mess Friday morning in part of Kanawha County.

A portion of Fairlawn Avenue near Institute was temporarily shut down as a power pole, brought down by storms, dangled overhead.

Appalachian Power workers arrived on scene and assessed hazards to the public.

“Where the pole is broke, I mean you got serious line of fire hazards,” line mechanic Blake Wentz said.

AEP workers say Cross Lanes and Institute were two of the most impacted communities from Thursday’s storms.

AEP workers say they keep those impacted by storms in mind.

“We absolutely do think about those people who don’t have power, we try to get it on as quickly and safely as we possibly can,” Wentz said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.