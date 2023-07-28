Electrical storm lights up late night sky

Heat lightning dazzles!
Night Storms
Night Storms(Station)
By Tony Franklin NBC29 News
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late Thursday night an electrical storm was “lighting up the sky for miles around” as it made a pass at Mason, Putnam, Kanawha, Wayne and Lincoln Counties. At its peak, we were seeing a rate of lightning bolts streaking across the sky of 400 per half hour over a 6 county area. Folks living in the I-64 stretch were sitting on their porches on a steam- bath summer night and marveling at the electrified sky.

A second cluster in the Cincinnati region was giving folks in Scioto, Adams Ohio and Lewis, Rowan Kentucky a similar thrill.

Heat lightning, while a misnomer, is a fine way to describe the phenomenon. On a hot summer night, thunderstorms out in the distance were producing flickers of lightning and crashes of thunder. While the naked eye can see heat lightning as far away as 50-100 miles, in this case the lightning was home grown and a lot closer. So rumbles, even crashes of thunder were being heard within say 30 miles of the lightning strikes.

I recall an episode of Gilligan’s Island where the weather report on a tropical storm in the Pacific Ocean stated that “the sky is lighting up for miles around”. No surprise the Professor was one of my idols growing up! Funny but some 50 years later a few times a summer I use that same phrase “lighting up the sky for miles around”.

No surprise then that the AEP power outage map is showing a small but growing number of outs due to lightning strikes.

http://outagemap.appalachianpower.com.s3.amazonaws.com/external/default.html

Now with steam bath conditions due to hold through Saturday, the reality is we may have two more nights of electrical storms before the heat wave breaks and the weather cools down for Sunday and early next week.

