First Warning Forecast | Potentially strong thunderstorms for your Saturday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A line of storms set up over portions of western Ohio and eastern Indiana as of 4:30 AM Saturday will move just south of east throughout the remainder of the morning. Our latest data has this line arriving into the forecast area by 8 AM local time. Some storms could feature some urban flooding and isolated gusty winds to 60 mph.

After this round, a front will look to set itself up along I-64, firing new storms up in the afternoon for communities mainly along and south of that roadway. Once again, gusty winds and localized flooding will be a potential threat with these storms, firing between 2 and 5 PM local time. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out with these as well.

Things quiet down after these storms roll on through, with some isolated left over Sunday showers. Temperatures will look much more pleasant heading into the end of the weekend and into next week, with highs reaching into the lower and middle 80s. Dry conditions should persist Monday through Wednesday as well, so we do have that to look forward to.

As temperatures warm back up once an area of high pressure pushes to our east, storm chances will also ramp back up for Thursday headed into Friday. Right now, the timing appears to be Thursday evening and overnight storms, with Friday morning storms lingering. Of course, this could definitely change, so monitor the latest forecasts over the coming days. Highs should reach well into the upper 80s once again by Thursday and Friday.

