Harvesting time at the West Virginia Governor’s Garden

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The hot weather we’re having this week is great for vegetable gardens.

We stopped by the Governor’s Mansion in Charleston to see how their garden is growing.

We found peppers, tomatoes, green beans and zucchini ready to pick.

Chef Brad Smith says he and his staff use homegrown produce in foods they prepare for special events.

After weeks of waiting, now it’s harvest time.

The chefs at the Governor’s Mansion even shared two of their recipes with us.

Chef Smith grows blackberries at the West Virginia Governor's Mansion and uses them to make cobbler. (WSAZ)

Chef Chase grows zucchini in the Governor's Mansion garden and uses them to make zucchini bread. (WSAZ)

