Heat wave soon long in tooth

By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a 3rd straight 90 degree day, the region can claim it’s second heat wave of the season has been confirmed. Granted high temperatures have not soared into the mid-90s as expected since afternoon shwoers and thunderstorms have been forming earlier than normal cutting down on the sun’s ability to swell temperatures to truly searing levels. Friday was a perfect example as storms formed to our west then fed on the 90-degree heat as they passed the region. Winds did gust to 56 mph at Yeager International and 38 mph at Tri-State Airport while the temperature dropped from 90 to 70 during the sudden torrents.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with a scattered shower or thunderstorm. Patchy fog will form pre-dawn Low 72. Saturday hazy sunshine and steamy humidity levels will team with a cool front to incite heavy storms by day’s end. The big picture is street flooding and power hits in parts of the region. But the tough question is when and where? Highs look to make 90+ before the storms arrive mid-day or afternoon.

As the Saturday evening thunder zone shifts to the south late night, the air will turn slightly less uncomfortable.

Starting Sunday thru next week, the warmth of summer will be evident as kids head to the pool one last week in Kentucky before school starts. School does not start in Ohio and WV for a few weeks after that. So, some “good shopping” days free of intense heat are ahead though highs in the 80s demand school water breaks for outdoor extracurricular events.

