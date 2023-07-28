HS football media day in Eastern Kentucky

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANNONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - The first high school football games are less than three weeks away in Ohio and Kentucky. In what is becoming a late July tradition, team representatives from 16 schools converged at Boyd County High School for a media day. Here’s more from the event organized by Eastern Kentucky Athletics as shown on WSAZ Sports Friday evening.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting sends one to the hospital in Huntington
Shooting sends man to the hospital
Person dies after falling into Kanawha River in Marmet
Person dies after falling into Kanawha River
Cyrus was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and obstruction, according to troopers.
Woman arrested for threatening to shoot AEP workers
Speed monitoring signs taken down along I-64 in Cabell County
‘Speed monitored by aircraft’ signs taken down after WSAZ inquiry
WSAZ Investigates | Conflict of Interest
WSAZ Investigates | Conflict of Interest

Latest News

EKY hs media day
MU alumni squad is getting ready for 1st round TBT game
Herd That moves on in TBT
A ‘T-B-T’ thriller for Best Virginia
Black squad edged Green team by seven
Sun Belt coaches poll is out