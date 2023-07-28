HS football media day in Eastern Kentucky
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CANNONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - The first high school football games are less than three weeks away in Ohio and Kentucky. In what is becoming a late July tradition, team representatives from 16 schools converged at Boyd County High School for a media day. Here’s more from the event organized by Eastern Kentucky Athletics as shown on WSAZ Sports Friday evening.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.