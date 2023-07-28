Inertiawave Duo HIT Training

Coach Chris says Inertiawave is the new gold standard in HIT training and functional conditioning and the better, safer alternative to battle ropes.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

It’s Flex Friday, and that means Coach Chris is in the house to get everyone off the coach and moving!

Coach Chris introduces viewers to an exercise tool sweeping the fitness industry, the Inertiawave!

Chris says the Inertiawave is the new gold standard in HIT training and functional conditioning and the better, safer alternative to battle ropes.

