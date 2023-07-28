Kid’s first phone... now what?

Sharonaka Earp from AT&T joined Martina and Susan to walk viewers through ways you can make sure your kids are staying safe on their phones.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

As families start preparing for back-to-school shopping, we know a lot of students will be asking for a smartphone, tablet or laptop.

A Stanford study shows about a quarter of children had cell phones before they were 11… and nearly all children had phones by the age of 15.

Parents now have the added pressure of making sure their kids are using that technology responsibly… while also giving them the independence they want.

Sharonaka Earp, a tech expert from AT&T, joined Susan and Martina on Studio 3 to walk viewers through some ways you can make sure your kids are doing that.

This survey from Cricket Wireless says 80% of parents are looking to spend on tech this back-to-school season, and shows 72% of parents believe their children will need a smartphone for school this year – regardless of age.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting sends one to the hospital in Huntington
Shooting sends man to the hospital
Person dies after falling into Kanawha River in Marmet
Person dies after falling into Kanawha River
Cyrus was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and obstruction, according to troopers.
Woman arrested for threatening to shoot AEP workers
Speed monitoring signs taken down along I-64 in Cabell County
‘Speed monitored by aircraft’ signs taken down after WSAZ inquiry
Huntington Police respond to barricade situation
Barricade situation resolved in Huntington

Latest News

Back-to-school series with Lesya Feinstein
Back-to-school series with Lesya Feinstein
Blanton Chiropractic
Blanton Chiropractic
'Sis, It's You!' with South Point Volleyball
‘Sis, It’s You!’ with South Point Volleyball
Upcoming events with Foundry Theater
Upcoming events with Foundry Theater