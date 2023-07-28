Kid’s first phone... now what?

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

As families start preparing for back-to-school shopping, we know a lot of students will be asking for a smartphone, tablet or laptop.

A Stanford study shows about a quarter of children had cell phones before they were 11… and nearly all children had phones by the age of 15.

Parents now have the added pressure of making sure their kids are using that technology responsibly… while also giving them the independence they want.

Sharonaka Earp, a tech expert from AT&T, joined Susan and Martina on Studio 3 to walk viewers through some ways you can make sure your kids are doing that.

This survey from Cricket Wireless says 80% of parents are looking to spend on tech this back-to-school season, and shows 72% of parents believe their children will need a smartphone for school this year – regardless of age.

