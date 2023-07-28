Life insurance planning

Josh Chambers talks about life insurance planning on Studio 3.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Josh has been in the financial industry since 2017, joining Baird in 2021. He is a Certified Financial Planner™ professional focusing on building in-depth financial plans, to provide a roadmap for his client’s future. He also specializes in retirement income strategies and life insurance plans.

After spending time in the United States Army as a Patriot Missile Repairer, Josh returned to his home state of West Virginia, to earn his Bachelor of Science and MBA from Marshall University. He enjoys spending time with his wife, Schauna, and two sons, Logan and Lucas.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting sends one to the hospital in Huntington
Shooting sends man to the hospital
Person dies after falling into Kanawha River in Marmet
Person dies after falling into Kanawha River
Cyrus was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and obstruction, according to troopers.
Woman arrested for threatening to shoot AEP workers
Speed monitoring signs taken down along I-64 in Cabell County
‘Speed monitored by aircraft’ signs taken down after WSAZ inquiry
Huntington Police respond to barricade situation
Barricade situation resolved in Huntington

Latest News

Living Well Aesthetics
Living Well Aesthetics
Addiction Recovery Care | Addiction and trauma
Addiction Recovery Care | Addiction and trauma
Living Well Aesthetics
Living Well Aesthetics
Addiction Recovery Care | Addiction and trauma
Addiction Recovery Care | Addiction and trauma