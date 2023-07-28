Man traveling through Ky arrested for child sexual exploitation offenses

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man traveling through Kentucky to Missouri with the intention of meeting an underage child has been arrested by Kentucky State Police.

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch located and arrested Michael Ray Landsness, 35, in Franklin County.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering Landsness soliciting sexually explicit images of minors online.

Officials say equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Landsness is currently charged with one count of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance and one count of procuring or promoting the use of minors over the age of 12 in a sexual performance while being from another state.

Landsness is in the Franklin County Detention Center.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting sends one to the hospital in Huntington
Shooting sends man to the hospital
Person dies after falling into Kanawha River in Marmet
Person dies after falling into Kanawha River
Cyrus was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and obstruction, according to troopers.
Woman arrested for threatening to shoot AEP workers
Speed monitoring signs taken down along I-64 in Cabell County
‘Speed monitored by aircraft’ signs taken down after WSAZ inquiry
Supreme Court allows construction to resume on the Mountain Valley Pipeline
Supreme Court allows construction to resume on Mountain Valley Pipeline

Latest News

Family, friends, members of law enforcement and the community gathered to say a final farewell...
SWVCTC fundraiser for scholarship honoring Sgt. Cory Maynard
New business to open at Huntington Mall
Resources available at the Scioto County Veterans Service Office
Resources available at the Scioto County Veterans Service Office
Tri-State STEM+M School on First Look at Four
Tri-State STEM+M School on First Look at Four