Man traveling through Ky arrested for child sexual exploitation offenses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man traveling through Kentucky to Missouri with the intention of meeting an underage child has been arrested by Kentucky State Police.

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch located and arrested Michael Ray Landsness, 35, in Franklin County.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering Landsness soliciting sexually explicit images of minors online.

Officials say equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Landsness is currently charged with one count of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance and one count of procuring or promoting the use of minors over the age of 12 in a sexual performance while being from another state.

Landsness is in the Franklin County Detention Center.

