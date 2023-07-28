New business to open at Huntington Mall

(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new shop opening at Huntington Mall promises to make it easy to achieve that perfect hairstyle.

Legend Afro Braids will welcome its first customers on Tuesday, August 1.

It will be located in a 726 square foot space near the interior entrance to Macy’s.

Legend Afro Braids offers high-quality and affordable traditional African Braids.

Walk-ins are welcome but the owners encourage customers to book appointments through Facebook, Instagram or by telephone at (681) 439-2257.

