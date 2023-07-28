New Herbert Hoover High School building set to open the doors to students in August

Students at Herbert Hoover High School students are looking forward to classes in a new school next month.
By Adriana Doria
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In just under one month, an area filled with construction cones and trucks will house hundreds of students for their first day of school on Aug. 18.

The new and improved Herbert Hoover High School comes seven years after a disastrous flood struck the area, leaving their old school completely underwater. During this time, students and faculty were displaced but the community stood together, especially the students.

“They were the bridge to get us here. They sacrificed a lot to get us to this point, so we need to recognize them, and get them in here and let them know that this is theirs, too,” said Jason Cantrell, assistant vice principal of Herbert Hoover High School.

It has been a long road getting to where they are now, and Cantrell said it is hard to believe that it is actually happening.

“It’s surreal, to look around and walk around this amazing building and see these amazing facilities and think this is Herbert Hoover High School,” he said. “We have came so far as a school and as a community”

And the new facilities are state of the art, according to Cantrell.

“Now we have two gyms, we have amazing football facility, multiple practice fields, baseball softball, I mean it’s just anything you could imagine in a high school, we have it here at Herbert Hoover,” he said.

The new school is not just a building, it’s a testament to the communities resilience and perseverance after all these years.

“To know that this is ours, and the kids can come here and enjoy the facilities and be educated here, it’s exciting, it’s surreal, and we are really looking forward to it,” Cantrell said.

