Power outages reported Friday evening

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - As thunderstorms move across the region, a number of power outages have been reported.

The following outages were listed on AEP’s outage map as of 4:30 p.m.:

  • Boone: 347
  • Cabell: 952
  • Clay: 222
  • Fayette: 2,476
  • Jackson: 472
  • Kanawha: 11,101
  • Lincoln: 1,620
  • Logan: 1,942
  • Mason: 514
  • Mingo: 1,660
  • Putnam: 1,738
  • Raleigh: 1,569
  • Wayne: 3,076
  • Wyoming: 1,576

The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following West Virginia counties:

  • Braxton, WV
  • Clay, WV
  • Fayette, WV

An excessive heat warning stays in effect until 9 p.m. Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Excessive Heat Warning

WEST VIRGINIA:

  • Boone, WV
  • Cabell, WV
  • Calhoun, WV
  • Jackson, WV
  • Kanawha, WV
  • Lincoln, WV
  • Logan, WV
  • Mason, WV
  • Putnam, WV
  • Ritchie, WV
  • Roane, WV
  • Wayne, WV
  • Wirt, WV
  • Wood, WV

KENTUCKY:

  • Boyd, KY

OHIO:

  • Gallia, OH
  • Lawrence, OH
  • Meigs, OH

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting sends one to the hospital in Huntington
Shooting sends man to the hospital
Person dies after falling into Kanawha River in Marmet
Person dies after falling into Kanawha River
Cyrus was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and obstruction, according to troopers.
Woman arrested for threatening to shoot AEP workers
Speed monitoring signs taken down along I-64 in Cabell County
‘Speed monitored by aircraft’ signs taken down after WSAZ inquiry
WSAZ Investigates | Conflict of Interest
WSAZ Investigates | Conflict of Interest

Latest News

Upcoming events at Foundry Theater
Upcoming events at Foundry Theater
Storms down trees, damage buildings
Storms down trees, damage buildings
Generic lightning strike
Crews work to restore broken power poles after late-night storm
Back-to-school series with Lesya Feinstein
Back-to-school series with Lesya Feinstein