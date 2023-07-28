Power outages reported Friday evening

(WSAZ) - As thunderstorms move across the region, a number of power outages have been reported.

The following outages were listed on AEP’s outage map as of 4:30 p.m.:

Boone: 347

Cabell: 952

Clay: 222

Fayette: 2,476

Jackson: 472

Kanawha: 11,101

Lincoln: 1,620

Logan: 1,942

Mason: 514

Mingo: 1,660

Putnam: 1,738

Raleigh: 1,569

Wayne: 3,076

Wyoming: 1,576

The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following West Virginia counties:

Braxton, WV

Clay, WV

Fayette, WV

An excessive heat warning stays in effect until 9 p.m. Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Excessive Heat Warning

WEST VIRGINIA:

Boone, WV

Cabell, WV

Calhoun, WV

Jackson, WV

Kanawha, WV

Lincoln, WV

Logan, WV

Mason, WV

Putnam, WV

Ritchie, WV

Roane, WV

Wayne, WV

Wirt, WV

Wood, WV

KENTUCKY:

Boyd, KY

OHIO:

Gallia, OH

Lawrence, OH

Meigs, OH

