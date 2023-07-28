Power outages reported Friday evening
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - As thunderstorms move across the region, a number of power outages have been reported.
The following outages were listed on AEP’s outage map as of 4:30 p.m.:
- Boone: 347
- Cabell: 952
- Clay: 222
- Fayette: 2,476
- Jackson: 472
- Kanawha: 11,101
- Lincoln: 1,620
- Logan: 1,942
- Mason: 514
- Mingo: 1,660
- Putnam: 1,738
- Raleigh: 1,569
- Wayne: 3,076
- Wyoming: 1,576
The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following West Virginia counties:
- Braxton, WV
- Clay, WV
- Fayette, WV
An excessive heat warning stays in effect until 9 p.m. Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Excessive Heat Warning
WEST VIRGINIA:
- Boone, WV
- Cabell, WV
- Calhoun, WV
- Jackson, WV
- Kanawha, WV
- Lincoln, WV
- Logan, WV
- Mason, WV
- Putnam, WV
- Ritchie, WV
- Roane, WV
- Wayne, WV
- Wirt, WV
- Wood, WV
KENTUCKY:
- Boyd, KY
OHIO:
- Gallia, OH
- Lawrence, OH
- Meigs, OH
