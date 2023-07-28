Resources available at the Scioto County Veterans Service Office

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are plenty of resources available to help those who have served our country.

Sam McKibbin with the Scioto County Veterans Service Office stopped by First Look at Four to tell us about them.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.