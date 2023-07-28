Storms down trees, damage buildings

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Strong thunderstorms caused damage Friday afternoon throughout parts of Logan County, including downed trees and damage to the roof of Logan Elementary School.

Storms down trees, damage buildings
Storms down trees, damage buildings(WSAZ with permission)

Viewers sent us photos of the damage, which also included damage to a sign at Logan Regional Medical Center.

Storms down trees, damage buildings
Storms down trees, damage buildings(WSAZ with permission)

As of 5 p.m., Appalachian Power was reporting about 2,400 customer outages in Logan County.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

We have a crew headed to Logan County to get more information. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting sends one to the hospital in Huntington
Shooting sends man to the hospital
Person dies after falling into Kanawha River in Marmet
Person dies after falling into Kanawha River
Cyrus was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and obstruction, according to troopers.
Woman arrested for threatening to shoot AEP workers
Speed monitoring signs taken down along I-64 in Cabell County
‘Speed monitored by aircraft’ signs taken down after WSAZ inquiry
WSAZ Investigates | Conflict of Interest
WSAZ Investigates | Conflict of Interest

Latest News

Upcoming events at Foundry Theater
Upcoming events at Foundry Theater
Power outages reported Friday evening
Generic lightning strike
Crews work to restore broken power poles after late-night storm
Back-to-school series with Lesya Feinstein
Back-to-school series with Lesya Feinstein