LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Strong thunderstorms caused damage Friday afternoon throughout parts of Logan County, including downed trees and damage to the roof of Logan Elementary School.

Storms down trees, damage buildings (WSAZ with permission)

Viewers sent us photos of the damage, which also included damage to a sign at Logan Regional Medical Center.

As of 5 p.m., Appalachian Power was reporting about 2,400 customer outages in Logan County.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

We have a crew headed to Logan County to get more information. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

