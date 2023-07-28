SWVCTC fundraiser for scholarship honoring Sgt. Cory Maynard

LOGAN WV, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is hosting a fundraiser on Aug. 12.

The college said the scholarship was created to honor the memory of Sgt. Cory Maynard and it will be available to first responders and their immediate family members.

In order to raise money for the fund, a softball tournament at Chapmanville Regional High School’s Ted Ellis baseball field.

Twelve teams will play one-hour games from 9 a.m. and throughout the day. Sgt. Harris at the Logan WVSP detachment said the tournament should last 10 to 12 hours.

Admissions for the tournament will be $5 dollars per person and $15 dollars per family.

Crystal Cook of SWVCTC, who is organizing the fundraiser, said this aims to be an annual event to raise money for the scholarship.

The Logan and Williamson WVSP detachments, Charleston Police, Mann and Chapmanville fire departments, SWVCTC, Logan Sheriff’s Office, WWVCTC and an ambulance service will make up some of the teams.

Southern will be selling t-shirts and concessions and all proceeds will raise money for the scholarship fund.

Food trucks will be there and fees for setting up will go to the scholarship fund.

For questions about the scholarship, contact crystal.cook@southernwv.edu.

Click here for coverage of Sgt. Cory Maynard who was killed in the line of Duty in June.

