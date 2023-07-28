SWVCTC fundraiser for scholarship honoring Sgt. Cory Maynard

Family, friends, members of law enforcement and the community gathered to say a final farewell...
Family, friends, members of law enforcement and the community gathered to say a final farewell to Sgt. Cory Maynard.(WYMT)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN WV, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is hosting a fundraiser on Aug. 12.

The college said the scholarship was created to honor the memory of Sgt. Cory Maynard and it will be available to first responders and their immediate family members.

In order to raise money for the fund, a softball tournament at Chapmanville Regional High School’s Ted Ellis baseball field.

Twelve teams will play one-hour games from 9 a.m. and throughout the day. Sgt. Harris at the Logan WVSP detachment said the tournament should last 10 to 12 hours.

Admissions for the tournament will be $5 dollars per person and $15 dollars per family.

Crystal Cook of SWVCTC, who is organizing the fundraiser, said this aims to be an annual event to raise money for the scholarship.

The Logan and Williamson WVSP detachments, Charleston Police, Mann and Chapmanville fire departments, SWVCTC, Logan Sheriff’s Office, WWVCTC and an ambulance service will make up some of the teams.

Southern will be selling t-shirts and concessions and all proceeds will raise money for the scholarship fund.

Food trucks will be there and fees for setting up will go to the scholarship fund.

For questions about the scholarship, contact crystal.cook@southernwv.edu.

Click here for coverage of Sgt. Cory Maynard who was killed in the line of Duty in June.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting sends one to the hospital in Huntington
Shooting sends man to the hospital
Person dies after falling into Kanawha River in Marmet
Person dies after falling into Kanawha River
Cyrus was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and obstruction, according to troopers.
Woman arrested for threatening to shoot AEP workers
Speed monitoring signs taken down along I-64 in Cabell County
‘Speed monitored by aircraft’ signs taken down after WSAZ inquiry
Supreme Court allows construction to resume on the Mountain Valley Pipeline
Supreme Court allows construction to resume on Mountain Valley Pipeline

Latest News

Man traveling through Ky arrested for child sexual exploitation offenses
New business to open at Huntington Mall
Resources available at the Scioto County Veterans Service Office
Resources available at the Scioto County Veterans Service Office
Tri-State STEM+M School on First Look at Four
Tri-State STEM+M School on First Look at Four