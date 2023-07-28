Tri-State STEM+M School on First Look at Four
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school in Ohio is helping to prepare students across our area for careers in science, technology, engineering, math and medicine.
A teacher and a student from Tri-State STEM+M School stopped by First Look at Four to tell us what makes the institution so special.
This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.