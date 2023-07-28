Upcoming events at Foundry Theater

By Summer Jewell
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington is rounding out the summer with lots of festival fun over the next couple months.

Rachel Allinder and Emily Conzett from Foundry Theater stopped by First Look at Four to tell us about everything coming up.

You can learn more about the Appalachian Film Festival here, Huntington Music and Arts Festival here and Funktafest here.

