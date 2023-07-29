Community hero laid to rest in Boyd County, Ky.

A hero in his community was laid to rest Friday. Bob Gainer served Boyd County in a number of ways for more than 50 years.
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Officials say he was instrumental in starting the countywide ambulance service, implementing advanced life support services in the state, and starting the 911 dispatch center in Ashland.

Those who knew Gainer say his legacy in the community will live on for many years to come.

“Bob was instrumental in this county, um, with not only the fire service in our department, but also Boyd County EMS,” said Westwood Deputy Fire Chief Tim England. “We would not have the EMS service we have now if it was not for Bob.”

Gainer was also a firefighter and served on the Board of Commissioners of the Westwood Volunteer Fire Department.

