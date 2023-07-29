“Herd That” is three wins away from a cool million

WHEELING, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With one more win in Wheeling, “Herd That” can make plans for Philadelphia and a shot at a million dollars. They defeated Sideline Cancer 73-64 in The Basketball Tournament to win the West Virginia Regional and next play Boeheim’s Army on Sunday. JP Tokoto hit the Elam Ender for “Herd That” as he scored 12 points. Jon Elmore led them in scoring with 17 while James Kelly and Taevion Kinsey also having double figures in points.

“Herd That” vs. “Boeheim’s Army” tips off at 4 p.m. from Wheeling and it’s a quarterfinal match-up.

