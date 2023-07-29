“Herd That” is three wins away from a cool million

(TBT)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELING, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With one more win in Wheeling, “Herd That” can make plans for Philadelphia and a shot at a million dollars. They defeated Sideline Cancer 73-64 in The Basketball Tournament to win the West Virginia Regional and next play Boeheim’s Army on Sunday. JP Tokoto hit the Elam Ender for “Herd That” as he scored 12 points. Jon Elmore led them in scoring with 17 while James Kelly and Taevion Kinsey also having double figures in points.

“Herd That” vs. “Boeheim’s Army” tips off at 4 p.m. from Wheeling and it’s a quarterfinal match-up.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at...
Country singer Tyler Childers releases music video featuring gay love story
Storms down trees, damage buildings
Storms down trees, damage buildings
Marmet community mourning the loss of man who drowned in the Kanawha River
Marmet community mourns the loss of man who drowned in the Kanawha River; name released
New business to open at Huntington Mall
Speed monitoring signs taken down along I-64 in Cabell County
‘Speed monitored by aircraft’ signs taken down after WSAZ inquiry

Latest News

The 20 year old Marshall golfer takes home the trophy.
History made at Berry Hills
Bilby wins WV Open
16 teams came to BCHS Friday afternoon to talk some football.
HS football media day in Eastern Kentucky
EKY hs media day