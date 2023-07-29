History made at Berry Hills

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With 90-plus-degree temperatures proving as challenging as the Berry Hills Country Club course, as well as an afternoon rain delay, Ryan

Bilby of Follansbee continued his third day at the top of the leader board to win the 90th West Virginia Open Championship. He finished at 10 under par 200 for the

three-day event. Golf professional Mason Williams (p) of Bridgeport finished two strokes back at eight under par 202, while defending champion Christian Brand of

Scott Depot finished in third at two under 208. Pat Carter of Huntington and Will Evans (p) of Charleston tied for fourth at even par 210.

Pat Carter of Huntington took low senior honors and Jack Michael of Huntington took low junior honors. Other highlights of the day included six birdies each for Bryan

T. Myers of Wheeling, Cameron Jarvis of Barboursville and Tad Tomblin of Alum Creek and five birdies for Cory Hoshor of Scott Depot.

Other top finishers were:

Tied for 6th at (+1) 211

Cory Hoshor of Scott Depot

Cam Roam of Huntington

Jess Ferrell of Fairmont

David Bradshaw (p) of Harpers Ferry

Tied for 10th at (+2) 212

Jonathan Clark of Hurricane

Kenny Hess (p) of Parkersburg

Here are the highlights courtesy of The Media Center.

