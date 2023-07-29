History made at Berry Hills
An amateur wins the tourney for the first time since 2004
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With 90-plus-degree temperatures proving as challenging as the Berry Hills Country Club course, as well as an afternoon rain delay, Ryan
Bilby of Follansbee continued his third day at the top of the leader board to win the 90th West Virginia Open Championship. He finished at 10 under par 200 for the
three-day event. Golf professional Mason Williams (p) of Bridgeport finished two strokes back at eight under par 202, while defending champion Christian Brand of
Scott Depot finished in third at two under 208. Pat Carter of Huntington and Will Evans (p) of Charleston tied for fourth at even par 210.
Pat Carter of Huntington took low senior honors and Jack Michael of Huntington took low junior honors. Other highlights of the day included six birdies each for Bryan
T. Myers of Wheeling, Cameron Jarvis of Barboursville and Tad Tomblin of Alum Creek and five birdies for Cory Hoshor of Scott Depot.
Other top finishers were:
Tied for 6th at (+1) 211
Cory Hoshor of Scott Depot
Cam Roam of Huntington
Jess Ferrell of Fairmont
David Bradshaw (p) of Harpers Ferry
Tied for 10th at (+2) 212
Jonathan Clark of Hurricane
Kenny Hess (p) of Parkersburg
Here are the highlights courtesy of The Media Center.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.