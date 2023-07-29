History made at Berry Hills

An amateur wins the tourney for the first time since 2004
By WVGA
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With 90-plus-degree temperatures proving as challenging as the Berry Hills Country Club course, as well as an afternoon rain delay, Ryan

Bilby of Follansbee continued his third day at the top of the leader board to win the 90th West Virginia Open Championship. He finished at 10 under par 200 for the

three-day event. Golf professional Mason Williams (p) of Bridgeport finished two strokes back at eight under par 202, while defending champion Christian Brand of

Scott Depot finished in third at two under 208. Pat Carter of Huntington and Will Evans (p) of Charleston tied for fourth at even par 210.

Pat Carter of Huntington took low senior honors and Jack Michael of Huntington took low junior honors. Other highlights of the day included six birdies each for Bryan

T. Myers of Wheeling, Cameron Jarvis of Barboursville and Tad Tomblin of Alum Creek and five birdies for Cory Hoshor of Scott Depot.

Other top finishers were:

Tied for 6th at (+1) 211

Cory Hoshor of Scott Depot

Cam Roam of Huntington

Jess Ferrell of Fairmont

David Bradshaw (p) of Harpers Ferry

Tied for 10th at (+2) 212

Jonathan Clark of Hurricane

Kenny Hess (p) of Parkersburg

Here are the highlights courtesy of The Media Center.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting sends one to the hospital in Huntington
Shooting sends man to the hospital
Person dies after falling into Kanawha River in Marmet
Person dies after falling into Kanawha River
Cyrus was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and obstruction, according to troopers.
Woman arrested for threatening to shoot AEP workers
Speed monitoring signs taken down along I-64 in Cabell County
‘Speed monitored by aircraft’ signs taken down after WSAZ inquiry
WSAZ Investigates | Conflict of Interest
WSAZ Investigates | Conflict of Interest

Latest News

Bilby wins WV Open
16 teams came to BCHS Friday afternoon to talk some football.
HS football media day in Eastern Kentucky
EKY hs media day
MU alumni squad is getting ready for 1st round TBT game
Herd That moves on in TBT