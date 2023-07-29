Volunteers asked to help search for missing man

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigators are asking for volunteers to form a search party to help find a missing man from Boone County.

According to the county Sheriff’s Office, Joshua E. Bias, who’s 41, is missing from the Foster area.

Deputies say Bias was last seen in Chapmanville, West Virginia, on Monday, July 24.

He is described as 6 feet 3 and 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Bias is said to be driving a red four-door 2021 Toyota Tacoma with West Virginia registration 46Z932.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the search has been narrowed down and any volunteers who can help should bring their own ATV, UTV, SUV or any drones to Twilight Park. They’re asked to be there at 10 a.m. Saturday for a briefing.

If you have any information about Bias or his vehicle, you’re asked to call 304-369-9913 or your local 911 agency.

