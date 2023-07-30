Amazing weather to start work week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The heat and storm risk that plagued the region last week is now gone after a cold front slowly pushed through early Sunday morning. This sets the stage for a refreshing stretch of weather through the middle of the work week in which temperatures will be seasonable and humidity quite low. Eventually, humidity creeps back with storm chances returning towards the end of the week and into the weekend, but temperatures still look to be kept in check.

Sunday evening sees a mostly clear sky as temperatures fall to around 70 degrees by midnight.

Expect a continued mainly clear sky Sunday night as low temperatures drop to the low to mid 60s. Patchy fog is likely in river valleys.

Monday will be partly cloudy, dry, and refreshing as high temperatures rise to the mid 80s. The “refreshing” part means humidity is low.

Tuesday and Wednesday see a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity remains quite low, especially given both mornings will have low temperatures in the 50s.

Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast Thursday and Friday. High temperatures rise to the mid to upper 80s with humidity a bit higher.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with only low chances for showers. Afternoon temperatures climb to the upper 80s.

