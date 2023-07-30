Garrett Kentucky a year after the flood

Town on the mend
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Garrett,Ky. (WSAZ) -It has been one year now since the devastating flooding in the Kentucky Highlands. Among the small rural towns hit hard is Garrett in Floyd County. A day after the Beaver Creek swamped the business district, Tony Cavalier toured the flood zone along Magnolia and Front Streets. On Saturday, Tony made a return visit to see how townspeople are coping.

