‘Herd That’ is heading to Philly

WHEELING, W.Va. (WSAZ) - ‘Herd That’ erupted with a 34 point third quarter and are advancing in The Basketball Tournament as they beat Boeheim’s Army 88-71 Sunday afternoon. Rob Gray hit the Elam Ender as hed led ‘Herd That’ in scoring with 20 points. Also scoring double figures for the Marshall alumni team were Jon Elmore, Taevion Kinsey and Jacorey Williams.

They are two wins away from a million dollars and will play Wednesday night at 7 p.m against ‘Heartfire’ from the campus of Drexel University.

