‘Herd That’ is heading to Philly

MU alumni squad is getting ready for 1st round TBT game
MU alumni squad is getting ready for 1st round TBT game
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELING, W.Va. (WSAZ) - ‘Herd That’ erupted with a 34 point third quarter and are advancing in The Basketball Tournament as they beat Boeheim’s Army 88-71 Sunday afternoon. Rob Gray hit the Elam Ender as hed led ‘Herd That’ in scoring with 20 points. Also scoring double figures for the Marshall alumni team were Jon Elmore, Taevion Kinsey and Jacorey Williams.

They are two wins away from a million dollars and will play Wednesday night at 7 p.m against ‘Heartfire’ from the campus of Drexel University.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fatal crash happened along a private drive in West Portsmouth, OSHP trooper say.
Man dies after car accident
The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a man wanted in connection with a...
Search for man wanted in connection with murder
Joshua Bias
Volunteers asked to help search for missing man
Two men from Michigan are facing drug charges after a vehicle pursuit in Saint Albans,...
Vehicle pursuit leads to drug bust
Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at...
Country singer Tyler Childers releases music video featuring gay love story

Latest News

“Herd That” is three wins away from a cool million
The 20 year old Marshall golfer takes home the trophy.
History made at Berry Hills
Bilby wins WV Open
16 teams came to BCHS Friday afternoon to talk some football.
HS football media day in Eastern Kentucky