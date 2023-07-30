Man dies after car accident

The fatal crash happened along a private drive in West Portsmouth, OSHP trooper say.
The fatal crash happened along a private drive in West Portsmouth, OSHP trooper say.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT
SCIOTO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has died following a two vehicle accident in West Portsmouth, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Joseph L. Winn Jr., 24, of Portsmouth, Ohio, was driving along US-52 eastbound, while a woman named Brittney Frye was traveling westbound.

Frye turned left into a private drive and was hit by Winn, troopers say.

Winn ended up dying on scene, according to the Scioto County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by troopers at the Portsmouth Post.

