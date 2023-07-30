Man injured after shooting

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is recovering from his injuries after being shot in Huntington, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The incident happened along Piedmont Avenue Saturday evening around 10:20.

The man got shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital, dispatchers say.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ police have a suspect in custody.

