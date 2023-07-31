$4,000 taken from video lottery in Jefferson

On Sunday, July 30, 2023, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputy Z.T. Bowles responded to a reported...
On Sunday, July 30, 2023, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputy Z.T. Bowles responded to a reported breaking and entering at Nikki’s Hotspot, located at 6210 MacCorkle Avenue SW in Jefferson(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of breaking into a video lottery business and taking cash out of a safe.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the breaking and entering at Nikki’s Hotspot on MacCorkle Avenue SW in Jefferson as reported on Sunday, July 30.

Deputies say the man is accused of breaking a rear window of the building and breaking into a security safe, taking $4,397.

Surveillance video captured the person believed to be responsible, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding the break-in is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fatal crash happened along a private drive in West Portsmouth, OSHP trooper say.
Man dies after car accident
Volunteers joined in the search for a Boone County man last seen Monday.
Search underway for missing man
Two men from Michigan are facing drug charges after a vehicle pursuit in Saint Albans,...
Vehicle pursuit leads to drug bust
Dispatchers say the man got shot in the leg.
Man injured after shooting
The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a man wanted in connection with a...
Search for man wanted in connection with murder

Latest News

National Night Out with the Huntington Police Department
National Night Out with the Huntington Police Department
Back to School: Getting kids back on a sleep schedule
Back to School: Getting kids back on a sleep schedule
Back to School: Getting kids back on a sleep schedule
Back to School: Getting kids back on a sleep schedule
Man accused of killing grandfather found guilty of aggravated murder