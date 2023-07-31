$4,000 taken from video lottery in Jefferson

JEFFERSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of breaking into a video lottery business and taking cash out of a safe.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the breaking and entering at Nikki’s Hotspot on MacCorkle Avenue SW in Jefferson as reported on Sunday, July 30.

Deputies say the man is accused of breaking a rear window of the building and breaking into a security safe, taking $4,397.

Surveillance video captured the person believed to be responsible, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding the break-in is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

