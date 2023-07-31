Alderson Broaddus University’s authority to award degrees revoked

PHILLIPI, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Alderson Broaddus University’s authority to award degrees has been revoked by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.

The vote comes after recent financial difficulties at the 152-year-old private university.

Alderson Broaddus University requested that the meeting, originally set for last Friday, be delayed again claiming that they were made aware of the Monday afternoon meeting with 5-hours notice. Andrea Bucklew, ABU Provost, says that the meeting was held without due process or fairness.

Drew Payne, HEPC chair, ruled that the university had notice and that the meeting was valid.

The school will be unable to enroll new students starting with the Fall 2023 semester. Seniors set to graduate this December will be allowed to finish their degrees on schedule.

Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education, says “While I truly wish there had been a viable path forward for Alderson Broaddus University to continue operating, our foremost priority is to help their students continue their education as seamlessly as possible.”

The Higher Education Policy Commission is working with other colleges and universities in West Virginia to help current Alderson Broaddus University transfer and complete their degrees at other schools.

The vote also includes steps that Alderson Broaddus University must take to wind down operations including:

• Not accepting, admitting, or enrolling new students beginning with the Fall 2023 semester;

• Not returning any current students to campus for the Fall 2023 semester, except for seniors scheduled to graduate at the end of the semester who wish to return to complete their degrees;

• Developing and executing appropriate plans related to the online teach-out and/or transfer of currently enrolled students;

• Immediately ending all athletic and extracurricular activities;

• Notifying all currently enrolled students of this loss of authorization and a detailed explanation of how this action directly affects them, what support services are being provided to them, and what actions they must take to obtain transcripts to transfer to another institution or complete graduation requirements at the University;

• Making advisors accessible and posting those hours to meet with all currently enrolled students, either virtually or in person, to advise them of options to transfer to other institutions of higher education;

• Providing transcripts and financial aid records and/or assistance to students;

• Distributing degrees and certificates to students who have completed program requirements;

• Reimbursement to students, except those seniors who return for the Fall 2023 semester to complete their programs of study, of any payments that have been made for tuition and fees for the Fall 2023 semester; and

• Any other necessary and appropriate student services as specified by the Chancellor.

Alderson Broaddus University has ten days to appeal the decision by submitting a written notice.

