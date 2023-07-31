Back to School: Getting kids back on a sleep schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s time to get back into the swing of heading to school. After staying up late all summer it’s hard to get back into a routine, especially getting back on a sleep schedule.

It’s the back to school prep many people forget about. Getting back on a sleep schedule to be ready for a new school year.

“Very big problem this time of year, especially summer break, kids are trying to get back into school,” said Valley Health pediatrician Dr. Daniel Whitmore. “They have this sleep pattern where they go to bed different times during the night, wake up different times during the day.”

Whitmore says you have to get into the habit before the year starts.

“You probably should start at least a week before school starts, and you want to try and get a regular bedtime every night,” Whitmore said. “That includes weekends, as well, holidays and breaks. A lot of times kids want to stay up on the weekends, and that will throw them off on Monday.”

When you’ve got bedtime scheduled, it’s recommended to prepare for bedtime each night.

“Try to avoid food and drinks two hours before bed, also avoid electronics. Kids love electronics these days, and you have to get your mind ready for bed,” Whitmore said.

When you wake up in the morning, Whitmore says having a good breakfast and eating healthy meals regularly promotes good sleep at night.

“You have to make sure the car has fuel. Just like you put gas in the car, you need to put gas in your body which is breakfast,” he said.

One of the biggest contributors Whitmore has been seeing contribute to poor sleep is too much caffeine.

Energy drink brands have come up with fun flavors that have become really popular with teenagers.

It may seem like one a day is harmless but they are packed with way more than your daily recommended amount of caffeine.

Whitmore says reaching for one first thing in the morning can actually impact your sleep at night.

“These caffeine drinks do stimulate our brain, caffeine is a stimulant, so it does effect your sleep,” he said. “A lot of those things can make a really big difference. We call it sleep hygiene.”

The good news is, if your kids prep for good sleep and get their recommended hours they shouldn’t need all that caffeine. A good night’s rest and a healthy diet will set you up for a good school year.

“Sleep is very important and making you feel better during the day, so when you’re at school you can focus during the day,” said Whitmore. “When you’re sleepy, you get tired, you lose focus and you miss things.”

