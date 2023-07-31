First Warning Forecast | A bit hazy on Tuesday, storms begin to return for Thursday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Haziness in the skies will be the name of the game today, as some Canadian wildfire smoke is set to push into the overall area throughout the day today. However, other than that, things are expected to be beautiful! Mostly sunny skies, calm winds, and temperatures in the lower and middle 80s will once again be the name of the game for the remainder of the day, as high pressure dominates.

Eventually, though, this area of high pressure will push its way off to the east, driving increasingly southerly flow and therefore warmer temperatures and increased moisture. These two combined will bring about a shower chance heading into the day on Thursday, although it’ a bit tough to tell exactly where the precipitation will fall. There is some high confidence this will likely come in the afternoon, and trends have been south of the Ohio River on this, but of course, more will be known later in the week.

Lingering storm chances will exist for Friday, prior to fairly dry conditions existing for the day on Saturday. Temperatures will be on the increase, though, as southerly winds push those warmer temperatures on up into the overall area. 90s will be the name of the game for both Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will likely look to sweep on through on Monday, allowing for storms to move back into the overall area once again Sunday into Monday.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.