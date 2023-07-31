Historic Old Monastery opens for guest stays and events

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - It is a hidden gem in hills just north of downtown Portsmouth. Nearly a century old, the Copeland family purchased the home in 2015. Since then, they’ve worked tirelessly to restore it to it’s original beauty.

“It’s funny because everyone always asks us, ‘is it haunted?’” said Kara Copeland.

Kara and her husband Trevor aren’t sure if it’s haunted, but they are sure of its historical significance. The 12,000 square foot mansion was originally built by local businessman and politician Harry Taylor in 1930. During the 1950s, the Catholic Church took ownership of the property and it housed the nuns who worked at Mercy Hospital through the 1980s. Kara says that many guests remember those days when it served as a monastery.

“This is the old monastery that they would try to sneak up to in their childhood to try and peak at the nuns,” Copeland said.

As for the original owner, his mark still remains on the old mansion.

“You see him on a lot of the work outside. You’ll see his name and you see the architect’s name. You’ll see ‘T’s that have been rusted out,” Copeland said.

The Copelands are ready to share the beauty of their home with the community. They’ve renovated two bedrooms that can be rented for overnight stays. A large dining room, living area, and courtyard are also available for various kinds of events.

“Our goal was to keep it as original as possible and now that we get to open it up to the public. You can see that it is something that brings joy to a lot of them,” Copeland said.

That joy often serves as a reminder to the Copelands of the beauty that resides in their home with them.

“When I first walked in, it was so neat and grand. But then when you have to run through it finding leaks, it loses some of that,” said Copeland with a laugh. “But when we have people come and get to experience it the first time, you get to experience that with them and that’s fun.”

For more information on services at The Old Monastery, you can visit their website.

