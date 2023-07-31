Man accused of killing grandfather found guilty of aggravated murder

Harold Pleasant’s body was found wrapped in a rug underneath a deck.
(WSAZ/Shannon Litton)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man charged in his grandfather’s murder was found guilty on Monday on several charges including aggravated murder.

Kace Pleasant was found guilty of aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, fleeing and eluding, kidnapping and robbery.

(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)

Harold Pleasant’s body was found wrapped in a rug underneath a deck in the backyard of the home on South 9th Street.

Man accused of killing grandfather; body found wrapped in rug

Police say the Sanitation Department called 911 saying a man attempted to discard suspicious bags in their garbage truck. When police arrived, they say they found bloody clothing in the bags that were determined to have come from a home.

Ironton Police Chief Wagner says when officers arrived at that home to do a well-being check, they saw Kace Pleasant leave the house and get in a car.

Ironton Police tried to encounter Pleasant, but they say he took off.

Kace was located and arrested by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office in the Lucasville area.

Kace will be sentenced on August 16 at 10am.

