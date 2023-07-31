Man charged in connection with woman’s death

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man is facing charges after deputies say a woman died from injuries due to neglect.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Vansickle, 58 of Franklin Furnace Saturday for the second time in four days in connection with the case.

Sheriff David Thoroughman says a woman was admitted to Southern Ohio Medical Center Wednesday, showing signs of possible abuse. Vansickle was arrested that day on neglect charges, but was released on bond Thursday.

Sheriff Thoroughman says the victim, 79-year old Patricia Vansickle, died Saturday as a result of injuries dude to neglect. Matthew Vansickle was arrested later Saturday, charged with involuntary manslaughter. The sheriff’s office has not confirmed the relationship between the victim and suspect.

The sheriff says more charges are pending. Matthew Vansickle is due in court Monday morning in Portsmouth.

