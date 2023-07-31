Man sentenced to prison for intent to deliver fentanyl

When Bailes was arrested, Huntington Police say he was found to be in possession of 102 grams of suspected heroin and a firearm.
When Bailes was arrested, Huntington Police say he was found to be in possession of 102 grams of suspected heroin and a firearm.(Huntington Police Department)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was sentenced to seven years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Damon Shawn Bailes Jr., also known as “Paper,” 31, of Detroit, Michigan, will also have four years of supervised release after serving seven years in prison.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 3, 2022, law enforcement officers arrested Bailes around 19th Street and Rural Road in Huntington on a warrant for a parole violation.

Officers found 76 grams of fentanyl, $365, and a loaded SIG Sauer SP2022 handgun on Bailes’ person.

Bailes admitted that he possessed fentanyl and intended to sell it.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force, and the Huntington Police Department.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence.

