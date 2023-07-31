Man’s body found in stream in Pike County

JONACNCY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was found in a stream near State Highway 610 West.

KSP Pikeville Post received the call on Sunday July 30, 2023 at 6:24 p.m.

KSP investigators responded to the Jonancy community of Pike County.

According to troopers, the initial investigation indicated Nathan Worrix, 37, of Robinson Creek, was located in a stream near State Highway 610 West.

Worrix’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.