Man’s body found in stream in Pike County

(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONACNCY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was found in a stream near State Highway 610 West.

KSP Pikeville Post received the call on Sunday July 30, 2023 at 6:24 p.m.

KSP investigators responded to the Jonancy community of Pike County.

According to troopers, the initial investigation indicated Nathan Worrix, 37, of Robinson Creek, was located in a stream near State Highway 610 West.

Worrix’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fatal crash happened along a private drive in West Portsmouth, OSHP trooper say.
Man dies after car accident
Volunteers joined in the search for a Boone County man last seen Monday.
Search underway for missing man
Two men from Michigan are facing drug charges after a vehicle pursuit in Saint Albans,...
Vehicle pursuit leads to drug bust
Dispatchers say the man got shot in the leg.
Man injured after shooting
The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a man wanted in connection with a...
Search for man wanted in connection with murder

Latest News

Queen of Clean | Odor blasting garbage disposal bombs
Queen of Clean | Odor blasting garbage disposal bombs
Trending Google searches for July
Trending Google searches for July
Bookmark Monday | Arana and Spider-Man 2099: Dark Tomorrow
Bookmark Monday | Arana and Spider-Man 2099: Dark Tomorrow
Back-to-school organizing must-haves
Back-to-school organizing must-haves