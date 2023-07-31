Queen of Clean | Odor blasting garbage disposal bombs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

What you need:

• Baking soda

• Dishwashing liquid

• Salt

• Essential oil - optional

• Water

• Bowl

• Small scoop - optional

• Wax paper

• Cookie sheet

• Labeled container with lid

How to:

1. In a bowl combine:

1-1/2 cups of baking doda

1 teaspoon of dishwashing liquid

2 teaspoons salt

20-50 drops essential oil (optional)

1/4 to 1/2 Cup water (Start with the smaller amount)

2. Mix the baking soda, dishwashing liquid, and salt together in a mixing bowl – to a paste consistency.

3. Add the essential oil if using.

4. Slowly add water until the mixture sticks together without being too wet. Use only the amount of water you need.

5. If you get too much water in the mixure add a little baking soda.

6. Scoop out with a small ice cream scoop and place on wax paper covered cookie sheet.

7. Let them dry overnight (to harden)

8. Place in a covered container (labeled: DO NOT EAT!)

9. TO USE: Turn on COLD water, pop one into the disposal drain, turn on the disposal. DONE!

Linda Says: These bombs will clean and refresh your disposal. When choosing an essential oil be sure to use one you want to smell at your kitchen sink. I like citrus and thieves oil is also nice. A great money saver!

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

