Queen of Clean | Odor blasting garbage disposal bombs

For more information, go to QueenOfClean.com.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

What you need:

• Baking soda

• Dishwashing liquid

• Salt

• Essential oil - optional

• Water

• Bowl

• Small scoop - optional

• Wax paper

• Cookie sheet

• Labeled container with lid

How to:

1. In a bowl combine:

  • 1-1/2 cups of baking doda
  • 1 teaspoon of dishwashing liquid
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 20-50 drops essential oil (optional)
  • 1/4 to 1/2 Cup water (Start with the smaller amount)

2. Mix the baking soda, dishwashing liquid, and salt together in a mixing bowl – to a paste consistency.

3. Add the essential oil if using.

4. Slowly add water until the mixture sticks together without being too wet. Use only the amount of water you need.

5. If you get too much water in the mixure add a little baking soda.

6. Scoop out with a small ice cream scoop and place on wax paper covered cookie sheet.

7. Let them dry overnight (to harden)

8. Place in a covered container (labeled: DO NOT EAT!)

9. TO USE: Turn on COLD water, pop one into the disposal drain, turn on the disposal. DONE!

Linda Says: These bombs will clean and refresh your disposal. When choosing an essential oil be sure to use one you want to smell at your kitchen sink. I like citrus and thieves oil is also nice. A great money saver!

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fatal crash happened along a private drive in West Portsmouth, OSHP trooper say.
Man dies after car accident
Volunteers joined in the search for a Boone County man last seen Monday.
Search underway for missing man
Two men from Michigan are facing drug charges after a vehicle pursuit in Saint Albans,...
Vehicle pursuit leads to drug bust
Dispatchers say the man got shot in the leg.
Man injured after shooting
The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a man wanted in connection with a...
Search for man wanted in connection with murder

Latest News

Trending Google searches for July
Trending Google searches for July
Bookmark Monday | Arana and Spider-Man 2099: Dark Tomorrow
Bookmark Monday | Arana and Spider-Man 2099: Dark Tomorrow
Back-to-school organizing must-haves
Back-to-school organizing must-haves
Man’s body found in stream in Pike County