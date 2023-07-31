The search for missing man from Boone County still underway

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The search for a missing man named Joshua Bias who was last seen in Chapmanville, West Virginia, is still underway after he has been missing for a week.

Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker said that they are doing everything they can to bring Bias, 41, home and that “all options are on the table in this investigation.”

Barker said Bias was last seen driving his parents’ car, a red 2021 Toyota Tacoma with the license plate 46Z932 (West Virginia).

“We feel the vehicle is fairly distinctive ... We feel if we are able to find that vehicle or locate it, then he will be nearby,” Barker said.

Bias is suspected to be in danger based on the circumstance, according to the Sheriffs Office.

“He has not accessed his bank account, cell phone records, doctors appointments, anything like that,” Barker said. “So you can assume anytime something like happens, something is not right.”

After investigating, the Sheriff’s Office narrowed their search to the Twilight or Van areas of Boone County where volunteers spent around five hours searching on Saturday. At the end of the day the search group was not able to find him.

But the search still continues, and Barker says it is important to keep looking.

“We just want to keep getting the word out, we want to keep pounding, keep trying, keep holding out hope we want to bring him home to his family,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office or their local 911 agency.

