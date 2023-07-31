WATCH: Concertgoer throws drink at Cardi B; she hurls microphone at them

Cardi B fights back after a concert goer throws a drink at her during her Las Vegas performance. (Source: @J_BLIZZYY/TMX/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - Cardi B hurled her microphone at a fan during a concert in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The rapper was performing her song “Bodak Yellow” when a concertgoer threw a drink at her.

In seconds, Cardi B threw her microphone into the crowd as the song continued to play.

Security guards rushed to the stage.

More security guards are then seen flocking to the person in the crowd as she watched from the stage before continuing with her set.

There’s no word on what happened to the fan or if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fatal crash happened along a private drive in West Portsmouth, OSHP trooper say.
Man dies after car accident
Volunteers joined in the search for a Boone County man last seen Monday.
Search underway for missing man
Two men from Michigan are facing drug charges after a vehicle pursuit in Saint Albans,...
Vehicle pursuit leads to drug bust
Dispatchers say the man got shot in the leg.
Man injured after shooting
The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a man wanted in connection with a...
Search for man wanted in connection with murder

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, July 31st, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Photo of Thomas Shephard Milner
Georgia man electrocuted after jumping into lake
FILE - A Delta Airlines passenger is suing over an incident that allegedly happened during an...
Lawsuit alleges flight attendants served too much alcohol to passenger that groped woman, her daughter
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump could be indicted soon in Georgia. Here’s a look at that investigation