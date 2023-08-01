August debuts in grand style

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -August to debut in fine fashion

The month of July is ending on a cozy, comfortably warm note. By day, warming sun was joined by a smattering of friendly cumulus clouds. While a few scrawny showers managed to bubble up in the heat of afternoon in the far southern Coalfields, the day was noted for its lower humidity. By evening what a night to walk the midway at the Gallia County Fair. Interesting how that north breeze did turn a perfectly blue sky day to a mostly sunny sky with a touch of yellow on the horizon. Once again, feint though it is, a thin smear of Canadian smoke was on the horizon by day’s end.

Tonight clear skies and a light north wind will conspire to drop temperatures into the upper 50s at dawn. Patchy dense fog will great the first of August. Show of hands who remembers the wives tale that for every August fog there will be a winter snow?

Tuesday starts August on a grand note with lots of sunshine, a pleasant north breeze and a hot but cozy feel as highs aim for the mid 80s. National night out will be another delightful affair for all sorts of parties and community gatherings in addition to the Gallia Fair.

Wednesday’s sunshine will trend more hazy by afternoon as hotter air oozes back in. Highs will make the upper 80s with 90 down town.

By Thursday and Friday the air will be laden with haze, heat and humidity so the risk of a thundershower will be considered. Highs in the mid 80s will start felling 90 when the mugginess is factored in.

Looking ahead to the weekend, hot air will be well established so the risk of thunder will be with us. But think back to this past weekend when rain was threatened from our weather staff but only southern sections in the Coalfields managed to get a downpour.

