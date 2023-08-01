Back to School: Necessary immunizations and check-ups before heading back

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When it comes to back to school prep, you have the checklist of shopping for clothes and school supplies. What about your health check list? There are necessary check-ups your child needs before heading back.

Vaccines, check-ups, dental exams. They’re appointments we should all be making regularly but especially before school.

“In West Virginia vaccines are a requirement to enter school,” said Dr. Megan Bartram with Valley Health Systems. “You have to have all the primary series from infancy. You have to get the measles, mumps, rubella, varicella vaccine, then a combination vaccine that has the DTAP, which is diptheria tetanus and pertussis and a polio vaccine.”

Bartram will soon be filling her schedule with back to school vaccine appointments. Local health departments and medical centers in the tri-state region make these necessary vaccines accessible.

“Vaccines are free for all children, that way there’s no limitation,” said Bartram. “It doesn’t matter if you have insurance or don’t have insurance, it will be covered.”

On top of required vaccines, kids also need a well-check with their doctor before school.

“We do a full body exam to make sure they’re growing and developing the right way and that they’re healthy,” Bartram said.

It’s also important to check if those teeth are healthy. Dental check-ups are required depending on your child’s age.

“We have forms here to fill out for kids going into pre-k, kindergarten, 7th grade and 12th grade,” said Valley Health Dentist Megan Popp, who treats kids of all ages.

“We see them every six months to prevent cavities from getting too big, any decay from infection,” said Popp. “It can effect them during the day with focus at school, it can also effect their confidence. Especially if they’re getting into their teen years they’re really aware of what they look like, what their friends look like.”

All of these appointments are required to keep kids healthy when they’re going to be interacting with each other in close quarters every day.

