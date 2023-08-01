Breaking and entering incidents investigated in downtown Huntington

Small businesses hit by thiefs
Two small businesses were hit by a thief in downtown Huntington.
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two downtown Huntington businesses were hit in a breaking and entering incident at Heritage Station.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday.

Ariel Barcenas is the owner and baker of Nomada Bakery. He said he is usually at the bakery at the time of the incident, but not this time.

I was awake thirty minutes before the incident. Like often, I am here baking at two/three am in the morning, so I could have just been in the kitchen by myself while all that was happening.

Barcenas

He said knowing someone was in his space was violating.

“It’s slightly disturbing, just the feeling of like the violation, of like knowing people were there touching our things, and going through our stuff while we were away,” Barcenas said.

Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, felt violated as well.

“Even though we weren’t there and no one was hurt, we’re certainly very grateful for that. You feel violated.”

Barcenas said this was the first breaking and entering incident he has seen at Heritage Station in the four years he has been owner.

No arrests have been made yet, but if you have any information you’re asked to call Huntington Police.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alderson Broaddus University
Alderson Broaddus University’s authority to award degrees revoked
Man injured during shooting
Man charged in connection with mother’s death
The Boone County sheriff says a missing 41-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon.
Missing Boone County man found dead
Man’s body found in stream in Pike County

Latest News

A traffic study shows some drivers have actually traveled interstate speeds along Saltwell Road...
Four-way traffic stop on horizon after traffic study results
Community organizations receive AEDs
Community organizations receive AEDs
Herbert Hoover Huskies ready to call new stadium 'home'
Huskies ready to call new stadium ‘home’
Herbert Hoover Huskies ready to call new stadium 'home'
Herbert Hoover Huskies ready to call new stadium 'home