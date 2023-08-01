Breaking and entering incidents investigated in downtown Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two downtown Huntington businesses were hit in a breaking and entering incident at Heritage Station.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday.

Ariel Barcenas is the owner and baker of Nomada Bakery. He said he is usually at the bakery at the time of the incident, but not this time.

I was awake thirty minutes before the incident. Like often, I am here baking at two/three am in the morning, so I could have just been in the kitchen by myself while all that was happening.

He said knowing someone was in his space was violating.

“It’s slightly disturbing, just the feeling of like the violation, of like knowing people were there touching our things, and going through our stuff while we were away,” Barcenas said.

Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, felt violated as well.

“Even though we weren’t there and no one was hurt, we’re certainly very grateful for that. You feel violated.”

Barcenas said this was the first breaking and entering incident he has seen at Heritage Station in the four years he has been owner.

No arrests have been made yet, but if you have any information you’re asked to call Huntington Police.

