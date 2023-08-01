Community organizations receive AED donations

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly two dozen life-saving devices has been donated to organizations in eastern Kentucky and southern Ohio.

King’s Daughters Health Foundation collaborated with King’s Daughters Auxiliary to provide 23 AEDs to first responders and community organizations.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of a hospital, and immediate CPR can double or triple the chance of survival, highlighting the importance of AEDs.

“We’ve learned that the need is there, and we’re really proud to help some of our local police and fire that haven’t had access or had every vehicle covered,” King’s Daughters Health Foundation Director, Laura Patrick said.

Since 2020, King’s Daughters donation program has awarded more than 100 AEDs to community organizations in our region, and make certain the equipment continues to function correctly.

“We stay in contact with them, they have a monthly checklist to make sure that its working correctly, we make sure they are stored appropriately and accessible, but overall they are really excited to have this device,” Patrick said.

Patrick says once these organizations have their AEDs, it is important for everyone to know where they are, and how to use them.

“Knowing where an AED is at all times, if you’re at an organization or at a sporting event or school, just say hey do you all have an AED, is it accessible in case of an emergency, I think that’s the most important thing,” Patrick said.

Following is a list of locations where the AEDs are available:

Ashland Area YMCA

Boyd County 911

Boyd County Schools Agriculture Department

Decatur Township Volunteer Fire Dept.

East Fork Fire Dept.

Elliott County Emergency Management

Greenup County Detention Center

Helping Hands of Greenup County

Highlands Museum & Discovery Center

Hillcrest Bruce Mission

Ironton Catholic Community

Johnson County Senior Citizen Center

Lowmansville Volunteer Fire Dept.

Lawrence County KY Fiscal Court

Lawrence County Ohio Domestic Shelter

Lawrence County Search and Rescue

Raceland Police Department

Rock Hill Youth Sports

Rose Hill Schools

South Point Volunteer Fire Dept.

United Ashland Ministry/Unity Square

Webbville Volunteer Fire Dept.

