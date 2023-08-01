Four-way traffic stop on horizon after traffic study results

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Target Red Campaign is happening across our region this week. It’s an initiative aimed to crack down on drivers who fail to stop at red lights and stop signs.

One place in Huntington is getting a new safety addition cracking down on a speeding issue.

The speed limit along Saltwell Road is 25 mph.

However, a traffic study shows some drivers have actually traveled interstate speeds along the narrow stretch of road.

“The highest speed recorded was in the 70s. For a road this size, for the amount of people that travel this roadway-- that is just way too fast,” Beau Evans, Traffic Safety Director for the city, said.

It’s a safety issue the city of Huntington is working to crack down on.

Evans says crews will be installing a four-way stop at the intersection of Saltwell Road and Sumner Avenue -- right across from the entrance of the Explorer Academy.

The city is partnering up with Cabell County Schools for this project, since the school zone runs through that intersection.

Evans says, in addition to the results of the safety study, the change is needed because of how Saltwell Road is laid out.

“There’s a blind ‘S’ curving coming down Saltwell toward the Explorer Academy and there’s a hill that we’re actually standing on, so drivers could actually be speeding up as they’re coming down into this area just letting their cars coast,” Evans said.

The city says installation of that four-way traffic stop will take place on Aug. 8.

The traffic safety coordinator also says there will be signs that lead up to the four-way traffic stop, giving drivers a heads-up.

