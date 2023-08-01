Highlander lineman commits to N.C. State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Up on Highlander Mountain, Robby Martin is hard to miss. The 6-4 285 pound lineman was in front of his teammates on the first day of high school football practice to announce his college choice.

Martin had whittled down his choice from 29 division 1 scholarships to West Virginia, Penn State, N.C. State and Maryland.

He unveiled the N.C. State gloves and his teammates started a mass celebration with him. Martin said the coaching staff, including former WVU Defensive Coordinator Tony Gibson, made him feel welcomed and so he’ll play his college football in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Martin is considered the top recruit in West Virginia.

