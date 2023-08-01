How to correctly perform hands-only CPR

By Summer Jewell
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Knowing the right way to perform CPR can save a life, but things may have changed since you first learned.

The American Heart Association now says hands-only CPR can be just as effective as traditional mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Steve Robinette, owner of Robinette BLS & CPR in Madison, stopped by First Look at Four to show us how it works.

